Plaza Retail REIT Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:PLZ.UN)

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0233 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Plaza Retail REIT Stock Up 1.4 %

PLZ.UN stock traded up C$0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.62. 56,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,517. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.28. Plaza Retail REIT has a 52-week low of C$3.40 and a 52-week high of C$4.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$399.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLZ.UN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$4.00 price objective on Plaza Retail REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Laurentian cut Plaza Retail REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Insider Transactions at Plaza Retail REIT

In other Plaza Retail REIT news, Senior Officer Stephen Penney acquired 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.55 per share, with a total value of C$39,937.50. Company insiders own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

About Plaza Retail REIT

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

