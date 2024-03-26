Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

CSH.UN traded up C$0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$12.20. 178,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,150. The stock has a market cap of C$2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.58 and a beta of 1.12. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a fifty-two week low of C$8.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.26, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.24.

In other Chartwell Retirement Residences news, Director Gary Neil Whitelaw acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.00.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

