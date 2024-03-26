Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE) Plans Dividend of $0.10

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0987 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. This is a boost from Astoria US Quality Kings ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.71. 5,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,768. Astoria US Quality Kings ETF has a 52-week low of $22.15 and a 52-week high of $29.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.35.

