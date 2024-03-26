CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.10

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1009 per share on Thursday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd.

CAIXY traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $1.80. 118,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,816. CaixaBank has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average is $1.40.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

