Altrius Global Dividend ETF Announces Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:DIVD)

Altrius Global Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DIVD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1281 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th.

Altrius Global Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DIVD stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.06. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 837. Altrius Global Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $33.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altrius Global Dividend ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altrius Global Dividend ETF stock. LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altrius Global Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DIVD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. LM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Altrius Global Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Altrius Global Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Altrius Global Dividend ETF Altrius Global Divid ETF (DIVD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in higher-than-average dividend-paying companies across different countries. Securities are selected for their positive demographics, attractive valuations, and sustainable dividends.

