Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) to Issue $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th.

Movado Group has a dividend payout ratio of 36.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Movado Group alerts:

Movado Group Stock Performance

Shares of Movado Group stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,298. The stock has a market cap of $589.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.13. Movado Group has a twelve month low of $23.94 and a twelve month high of $31.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.90 and a 200-day moving average of $28.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Movado Group in a report on Friday, December 1st.

View Our Latest Report on MOV

Institutional Trading of Movado Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Movado Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,142,000 after purchasing an additional 21,110 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Movado Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,286,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,021,000 after acquiring an additional 25,264 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Movado Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,219,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,638,000 after acquiring an additional 7,313 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Movado Group by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 793,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,932,000 after purchasing an additional 233,926 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Movado Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

About Movado Group

(Get Free Report)

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.