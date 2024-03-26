ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Announces Dividend of $0.13

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1316 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 17th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.11.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Up 0.7 %

ASAZY stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.75. The company had a trading volume of 87,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,097. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average of $12.74. ASSA ABLOY AB has a one year low of $10.17 and a one year high of $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.10.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. As a group, analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company provides digital access solutions, such as electronic access control ecosystem, wireless solutions, electronic key solutions, standalone access solutions, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; mechanical products, including hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, euro profile cylinders, panic exit devices, door closers, floor spring, and general hardware; and doors.

