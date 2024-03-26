Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FIXT) to Issue $0.10 Dividend

Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FIXT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0979 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th.

Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF Price Performance

FIXT stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.15. The stock had a trading volume of 131 shares, compared to its average volume of 516. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 million, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.44. Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.97 and a fifty-two week high of $34.60.

Get Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF alerts:

Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (FIXT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of globally listed companies that aid in natural disaster recovery strategies. The index comprises four investment categories: climatological, geophysical, hydrological, and meteorological.

Receive News & Ratings for Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.