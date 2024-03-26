Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.07

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.07 and last traded at $5.16, with a volume of 329588 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.
Hang Lung Properties Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.37.
About Hang Lung Properties
Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.
