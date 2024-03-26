Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.60

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 3017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

Country Garden Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.45.

About Country Garden

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates in two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

Further Reading

