Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Hits New 1-Year High at $37.94

Shares of Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.94 and last traded at $37.94, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.73.

Brother Industries Trading Up 3.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.48 and its 200 day moving average is $33.23. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.58.

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.28. Brother Industries had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Brother Industries, Ltd. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Brother Industries Company Profile

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions, Machinery, Domino, Nissei, Personal & Home, and Network & Contents segments.

