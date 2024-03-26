Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.85

Shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.85 and last traded at $13.85, with a volume of 9485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.27.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.69.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. Equities research analysts predict that Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Company Profile

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy solution and marine engineering, precision machinery and robot, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; helicopters; and helicopter and jet engines for commercial aircrafts.

