Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.00

Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

Babcock International Group Trading Up 5.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.30.

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

