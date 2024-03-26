Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.99

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.99 and last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 5205654 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Federal National Mortgage Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1.25 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average is $0.96.

Federal National Mortgage Association provides financing solutions for mortgages in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.

