MetisDAO Price Tops $103.78 on Top Exchanges (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 26th. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for approximately $103.78 or 0.00148064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a market cap of $544.90 million and approximately $44.41 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00007214 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00016154 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00021730 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001695 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $70,048.87 or 0.99940040 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00012204 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,250,547 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,250,547 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 108.67910776 USD and is up 6.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 227 active market(s) with $63,872,791.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

