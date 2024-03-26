Threshold Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $508.60 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 56.8% against the dollar. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $508.60 million and approximately $616.10 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can currently be bought for about $0.0509 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Threshold

Threshold (T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,622,255,780.507149 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.0438068 USD and is up 15.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $62,509,821.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

