Quantum Trading 0% Higher This Week (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 26th. During the last week, Quantum has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Quantum has a market capitalization of $5.60 and approximately $9.73 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00007214 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00016154 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00021730 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001695 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,048.87 or 0.99940040 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00012204 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000081 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.78 or 0.00148064 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $9.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.