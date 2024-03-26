Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 1,110 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Sawyer & Company Inc reduced its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,546,000 after purchasing an additional 28,338 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMN has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $415,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, reaching $98.32. 1,782,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,261. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.52. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $68.89 and a fifty-two week high of $100.37.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.26%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

See Also

