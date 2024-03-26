Sawyer & Company Inc Invests $2.47 Million in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,504 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. Scott Neal Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 10,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $376,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 294.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 745,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,604,000 after acquiring an additional 556,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Melius Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Melius raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 670 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total transaction of $165,798.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,547,275.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total value of $165,798.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,547,275.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.52, for a total value of $573,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,462,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,084 shares of company stock worth $73,109,191 in the last three months. 18.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Trading Down 2.5 %

ANET traded down $7.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $297.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,461,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,373. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.68 and a 52-week high of $307.74. The firm has a market cap of $93.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.51, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $272.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.50.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.