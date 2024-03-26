Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 193,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,208,000 after purchasing an additional 82,908 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 314.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $362,569,000 after purchasing an additional 342,218 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.69.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

VLO stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,024,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,488,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $172.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.53.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.66 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Stories

