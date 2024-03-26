Tectonic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tennant during the third quarter worth $799,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 2.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,829,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 174.0% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 51,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 32,483 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 57.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after buying an additional 42,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 539.4% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 46,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after buying an additional 39,425 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, CL King began coverage on shares of Tennant in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Carol S. Eicher sold 2,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.45, for a total transaction of $267,602.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,974,133. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kristin A. Erickson sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $61,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol S. Eicher sold 2,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.45, for a total transaction of $267,602.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,974,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,597 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,293. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TNC traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.73. The stock had a trading volume of 131,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Tennant has a 52-week low of $64.85 and a 52-week high of $123.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.46 and its 200 day moving average is $89.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.87 million. Tennant had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 23.07%. Tennant’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tennant will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.21%.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

