Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $619,000 Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,299,584 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,161,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,328 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,937,070 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,639,903,000 after acquiring an additional 145,691 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,814,421 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,352,283,000 after acquiring an additional 262,445 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 8.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,532,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,462,966,000 after acquiring an additional 892,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,475,545 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,198,821,000 after acquiring an additional 197,796 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of EOG stock traded down $1.47 on Tuesday, reaching $125.78. 2,956,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,527,204. The company has a market cap of $72.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.51 and a 200-day moving average of $121.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $105.61 and a one year high of $136.79.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.75.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

