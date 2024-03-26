Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) Plans $1.19 Annual Dividend

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 1.1918 per share by the bank on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

Woori Financial Group Trading Down 1.6 %

WF traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.18. The stock had a trading volume of 55,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,912. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.05. Woori Financial Group has a 1-year low of $24.94 and a 1-year high of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Woori Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woori Financial Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Woori Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $363,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Woori Financial Group by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 162,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Woori Financial Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Woori Financial Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. 17.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits, certificates of deposit, and repurchase instruments; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

Featured Stories

