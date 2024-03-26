Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $709,000 Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $633,960,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in McKesson by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,148,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,953,000 after buying an additional 708,438 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 94,078.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,628,000 after buying an additional 595,518 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in McKesson by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after buying an additional 320,588 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,975,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $522.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,685 shares of company stock worth $8,646,498. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $3.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $536.09. The stock had a trading volume of 538,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,062. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $347.45 and a fifty-two week high of $538.30. The firm has a market cap of $70.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $510.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $473.08.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.90 EPS. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

