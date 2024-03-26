Tectonic Advisors LLC Acquires 384 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on DHR. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

NYSE DHR traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $248.46. 1,962,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,771,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $259.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 15.02%.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,898,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,957 shares of company stock worth $8,265,802 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

