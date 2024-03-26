Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.55

Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.55 and last traded at $15.52, with a volume of 1920416 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on OBDC

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.42 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 50.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Edward H. Dalelio purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $45,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,217 shares in the company, valued at $93,690.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth $335,810,000. Regents of The University of California bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $258,421,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth $100,726,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,641,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $56,354,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.