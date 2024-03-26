Tectonic Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,785,000 after buying an additional 264,159 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,729,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,224,000 after buying an additional 200,586 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Tyson Foods by 97.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,869,000 after buying an additional 4,669,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 16.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,448,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,096,000 after buying an additional 1,034,915 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

NYSE:TSN traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.17. 1,795,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,049,286. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $63.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.46 and a 200 day moving average of $51.53.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -79.35%.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.