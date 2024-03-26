Tectonic Advisors LLC Buys 4,023 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 80.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 241.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IFF. Mizuho raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.94.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.44. 1,956,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,229,087. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.11 and a 52 week high of $97.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of -8.17, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.29.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -15.94%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading

