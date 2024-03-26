Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $358,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

BATS USMV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.39. The company had a trading volume of 8,117,125 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.12. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

