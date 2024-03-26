1,966 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Purchased by Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $505,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.12. 504,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,265. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $85.24 and a 1 year high of $114.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.74 and a 200 day moving average of $100.11.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

