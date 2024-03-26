Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $811,000 Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $1,075,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MetLife by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MetLife by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 335,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 747,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,418,000 after purchasing an additional 12,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,893.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,567,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,893.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MetLife Stock Performance

MetLife stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.06. 2,713,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,818,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.03. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $74.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 2.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.23.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MetLife

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.