Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock Position Raised by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Diodes during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Diodes by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Diodes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Diodes by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIOD. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Diodes from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Diodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Diodes from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diodes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $102,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,992 shares in the company, valued at $19,192,375.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $228,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,234.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $102,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,192,375.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,900 shares of company stock worth $1,774,570 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIOD traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $67.55. 310,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,824. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $97.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Diodes had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $322.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

