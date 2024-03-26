United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Purchased by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,425 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the third quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total value of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Price Performance

NYSE URI traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $704.81. 440,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,997. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $653.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $540.20. The company has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $325.15 and a 1-year high of $732.37.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.9 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $572.20.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

