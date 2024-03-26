Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Sold by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 81,200.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,800.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.36. 1,619,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,556. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.51. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $59.20 and a twelve month high of $69.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
