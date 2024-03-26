Tectonic Advisors LLC Acquires 221 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in AZZ were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of AZZ by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of AZZ by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of AZZ by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in AZZ by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in AZZ by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AZZ traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.56. The company had a trading volume of 79,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,907. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. AZZ Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.59 and a 1-year high of $82.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.96 and its 200-day moving average is $56.53.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. AZZ had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.55%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZZ. StockNews.com downgraded AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Noble Financial downgraded AZZ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

