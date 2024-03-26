Tectonic Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WIRE. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Encore Wire in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Encore Wire by 231.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Encore Wire in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. 99.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Encore Wire Price Performance

NASDAQ WIRE traded up $4.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $249.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,448. Encore Wire Co. has a 52-week low of $138.20 and a 52-week high of $250.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.30.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.05. Encore Wire had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $633.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 16.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 0.37%.

Encore Wire Profile

(Free Report)

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.