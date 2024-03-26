Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Shares Sold by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aviat Networks were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Aviat Networks by 282.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Aviat Networks by 437.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Aviat Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Aviat Networks by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Aviat Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVNW traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.37. The stock had a trading volume of 151,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,027. The firm has a market cap of $468.99 million, a PE ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 1.73. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $37.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.62.

Aviat Networks ( NASDAQ:AVNW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $95.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.85 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 15.11%. Analysts expect that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVNW. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Aviat Networks from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.75.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

