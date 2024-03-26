D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,307 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 53.7% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 743,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,884,000 after acquiring an additional 591,787 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth about $726,454,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $809,419. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $809,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,197 shares of company stock worth $4,225,745 over the last ninety days. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.65.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $159.27. 1,391,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,598,344. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.22 and a 52 week high of $162.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.00. The company has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

