Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,327 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 39.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 16,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:TCBI traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.53. 354,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,654. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.25. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.79 and a 52 week high of $66.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $245.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.96 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 7.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TCBI. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.09 per share, for a total transaction of $95,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 117,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,247,007.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.09 per share, for a total transaction of $95,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,247,007.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Long purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.78 per share, with a total value of $117,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,318.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $612,850 in the last ninety days. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

Featured Articles

