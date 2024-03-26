Tectonic Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Tectonic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Brunswick by 224.7% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 49,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 34,220 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Brunswick by 127.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 866,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,432,000 after buying an additional 485,588 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Brunswick by 29.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after buying an additional 32,901 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Brunswick by 52.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after buying an additional 32,771 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Brunswick by 12.1% during the third quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,251,000 after buying an additional 18,150 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brunswick

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $526,960.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,427.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $526,960.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,427.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $3,048,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,748,450.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,696 shares of company stock valued at $4,574,199. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Trading Up 0.3 %

BC stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.26. The company had a trading volume of 460,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,921. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $99.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.00 and a 200 day moving average of $82.86. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.21). Brunswick had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.58.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

