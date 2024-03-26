Tectonic Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Vista Outdoor worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VSTO. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 184,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 17,906 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 480.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,393,000 after purchasing an additional 54,915 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $785,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 865,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,662,000 after purchasing an additional 123,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor Stock Performance

Vista Outdoor stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.83. 583,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,374. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.58. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $33.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.50 and its 200 day moving average is $29.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $682.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.85 million. Analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.