Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter worth approximately $420,569,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Loews by 316.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 580,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,727,000 after buying an additional 440,693 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in Loews by 2,042.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 385,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,982,000 after buying an additional 367,407 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Loews by 495.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,487,000 after buying an additional 237,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Loews by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,711,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,372,000 after buying an additional 228,660 shares during the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Loews

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $71,344.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,424. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $71,344.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,424. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $308,278.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,685,021.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,563 shares of company stock worth $10,052,551. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Loews Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE L traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $76.89. The company had a trading volume of 575,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,465. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.15 and its 200 day moving average is $69.20. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $55.04 and a 52-week high of $77.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 9.02%.

Loews Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Loews’s payout ratio is 3.97%.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

