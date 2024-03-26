1,797 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Purchased by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 243,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,443,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,854,000. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,912. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.64 and a fifty-two week high of $129.66.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.2191 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

