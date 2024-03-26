Bar Harbor Wealth Management Decreases Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management cut its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth $30,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNPS stock remained flat at $584.32 during trading on Tuesday. 1,023,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342,362. The stock has a market cap of $89.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.36 and a 52 week high of $629.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $556.82 and a 200 day moving average of $520.02.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.60.

In related news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total value of $5,726,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,453,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total transaction of $5,726,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,453,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,586 shares of company stock valued at $19,868,728 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

