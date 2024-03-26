Bar Harbor Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Clorox were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 1.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in Clorox by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 1.4% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in Clorox by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CLX traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $149.93. 1,165,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,299. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.92. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $178.21.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is 761.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on CLX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CLX

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.