Atticus Wealth Management LLC Acquires 82 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $3,998,933.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $3,998,933.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,659 shares of company stock worth $39,460,310. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.70. 19,275,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,277,674. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.28 and a 52-week high of $155.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

