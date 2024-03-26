Keystone Wealth Services LLC Invests $277,000 in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:GNOV)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:GNOV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Separately, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November stock remained flat at $32.88 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,101. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November has a 12 month low of $30.67 and a 12 month high of $33.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.39.

