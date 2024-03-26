Keystone Wealth Services LLC Sells 975 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.00. 5,601,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,846,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.65 and a 52-week high of $72.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.17 and its 200-day moving average is $61.00.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SCHW. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.12.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,533.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $4,628,977.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,251,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,704,959.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,584 shares of company stock worth $14,200,769 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

