Quantum Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 26th. Quantum has a total market cap of $5.60 and approximately $9.73 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Quantum has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00007214 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00016154 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00021730 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001695 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,838.24 or 0.99852640 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00012204 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000081 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $103.78 or 0.00148064 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $9.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

