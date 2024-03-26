XYO Price Up 4.3% Over Last Week (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 26th. XYO has a market cap of $144.70 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can now be purchased for $0.0107 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, XYO has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00007214 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00016154 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00021730 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001695 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,838.24 or 0.99852640 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00012204 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000081 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.78 or 0.00148064 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About XYO

XYO is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official website is xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.01113807 USD and is up 5.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $2,347,666.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.